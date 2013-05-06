BRIEF-Warren Buffett says hesitant to invest in media companies

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
May 6 * Warren buffett says hesitant to invest in media companies, says hard to
predict which will do well in 10 years -- cnbc * Warren buffett says easier for him to predict that "ketchup," referring to
pending H.J Heinz Co. purchase, or Coca Cola Co -will do well
in 10 years * Warren buffett says jc penney faces a "very tough" road to recovery * Warren buffett says jc penney Alienated A Significant part of its customer
base, has "good management" in place to help it rebound * Warren buffett says does not have investment in jc penney, but is rooting for
company to recover * Warren buffett says concept of budget sequester was "designed to be stupid,"
and "we deserve a congress better than that"
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017