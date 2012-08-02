Air intruders must be shot down, Belarus leader says

* Belarus leader smarting after foreigners air drop teddies
* Lukashenko sacks security chiefs over pro-democracy stunt
MINSK Aug 2 Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko, smarting after a pro-democracy stunt in which teddy
bears were dropped into Belarus, told his new border guards
chief on Thursday to use weapons to stop any more unlawful air
intrusions by foreigners.
About 800 toy bears were dropped near the town of Ivenets
from a light aircraft, chartered by a Swedish public relations
firm, which crossed into Belarussian air space from Lithuania on
July 4, the day after Belarus marked independence day.
Each bear carried a message urging the hardline former
Soviet republic to show greater respect for human rights.
Lukashenko told incoming border guards head Alexander
Boyechko, whom he appointed after sacking his predecessor on
Tuesday over the bears incident: "Unlawful violations of state
borders must not be allowed.
"They must be stopped by all force and means, including
weapons, regardless of anything. The border guards must prove
their loyalty to the fatherland," he said.
As well as sacking Boyechko's predecessor, Lukashenko also
dismissed the air defence chief and reprimanded senior state
security officials.
In power since 1994 and once described as Europe's last
dictator by the U.S. administration of George W. Bush,
Lukashenko has been ostracised by the West because of a
crackdown on his political opponents.
Authorities in Minsk denied that the teddy bear drop had
taken place until Lukashenko confirmed the incident last week.
In 1995 there was an outcry in the United States when a
Belarus helicopter shot down a hot air balloon near Bereza, 60
miles (100 km) east of the Polish border, killing its two-man
crew who were U.S. nationals.
Belarussian media say that state security is holding a local
blogger named as Anton Suryapin after photographs were published
of the toy bears.
Suryapin's father, Andrei, told Reuters: "When we learned
that our son had been detained for photographs of teddy bears we
were in shock. This is an absurd situation. It's obvious they
were looking for a fall guy. Until this happened to our son, I
didn't even know that such things happened in the country."
Lukashenko, whose comments were reported by his media
service, defended his actions. "There should be no surprise
here. On the contrary, you were lightly punished. If it had been
Soviet times you would have been put behind bars," he said.