UPDATE 2-Lukashenko sneers at opposition boycott as Belarus votes

* Hardline president calls opposition "cowards"
* Low-key election will reinforce Lukashenko
* Opposition parties urge boycott, suggest mushrooming
By Richard Balmforth and Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, Sept 23 Belarus's President Alexander
Lukashenko called opposition leaders "cowards" after they urged
people to go mushrooming rather than vote in an election set to
reinforce the hardline leader's grip on the ex-Soviet country.
"They are cowards who have nothing to say to the people,"
Lukashenko - a populist who has run the country of 9.5 million
with an iron fist since 1994 - told journalists after voting at
a Minsk polling station where an orchestra turned out to play.
The two main opposition parties see the election as a sham
exercise to produce a 110-seat chamber which largely
rubber-stamps Lukashenko's directives.
Opposition parties, the United Civic Party and the
Belarussian People's Front, said anyone voting would be casting
a ballot for his leadership as a whole and would be validating
the detention of political prisoners and election fraud.
But students, armed service staff and police voting had
already produced a 26 percent turnout, official figures showed,
and there was no question of the boycott threatening the overall
turnout threshold and the validity of Sunday's ballot.
The outcome will enable Lukashenko to present the election
as a genuine democratic process. Western monitoring agencies
have not judged an election in Belarus free and fair since 1995.
Defending his 18-year-long rule and intolerance of dissent,
the former Soviet state farm boss, once described by the U.S.
administration of George W. Bush as Europe's last dictator, said
on Sunday: "We don't need revolutions and shake-ups."
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) has fielded 330 observers for the election and is
expected to give its verdict on the election on Monday.
"If this time round there is doubt cast on the choice of the
Belarussian people then I don't know what standards will be good
enough in future elections," Lukashenko, who was accompanied by
his 7-year-old son Kolya, said.
Asked about possible Western recognition for the vote, he
said he hoped "for the best". "We don't hold elections for the
West. The main architect is the Belarussian people," he said.
Lukashenko's relations with the United States and the
European Union, which were never good, nose-dived when he
cracked down on street protests against his re-election in
December 2010.
Scores of his opponents - including several who stood
against him - were arrested. Many now either lie low after
periods in jail or have fled the country.
ARRESTS, DETENTIONS
Human rights bodies say the run-up to Sunday's poll -
inconsequential though it is - has been marked by arrests and
detention of opposition activists.
State-run television and radio have made no mention of the
boycott call. Opposition groups have been prevented from holding
street protests or giving out leaflets to support their action.
"These are all banned," said Anatoly Lebedko, head of the
United Civic Party, gesturing on Saturday to a pile of leaflets
on his desk which called on people to take their families to the
park, go fishing or stroll in the woods rather than vote.
Activists who had tried to distribute them were stopped from
doing so by police and the leaflets were seized, he said.
His party posted a video on YouTube featuring activists
gathering mushrooms, playing chess and reading books in a park -
all as alternatives to going to polling stations to vote.
Anatoly, a 50-year-old computer programmer who cast his vote
at a central polling station in a high school building, said: "I
am hoping for new deputies in parliament who suit me better in
their work." Referring to the opposition boycott, he said: "I
don't condemn them. In their situation, they considered this the
right thing to do."
Yuri, a teacher of about the same age, was more severe in
his comments about the oppositon. "The country does not need
these people. I consider it normal for a person to take part in
the public life of our country," he said.
While shrugging off the boycott threat, authorities have
been unsettled by a genuine lack of interest in one of the most
low-key ballots since Belarus became independent 20 years ago.
Earlier this week Belarussian state television rejigged its
programmes to show footage of people enthusiastically casting
their ballots in early voting which started last Tuesday.
Opposition activists say many students in higher-education
were told to go and vote, sometimes under threat of losing their
subsidised accommodation.
Many senior opposition figures have dropped out of sight
following the 2010 police crackdown, including Andrei Sannikov,
a former deputy foreign minister, and Vladimir Neklyayev who
heads the Tell the Truth movement. Both of them ran against
Lukashenko in 2010 and subsequently spent time in jail.
Earlier this week, state security police broke up a small
demonstration urging people to cook borshch - beetroot soup -
instead of voting. Several activists were arrested as well as
news photographers covering the event. Some of the journalists
were released after about two hours.
Analysts say that the election is not likely to promote any
strong personality among deputies capable of competing with
Lukashenko. Previous parliaments have initiated very little
legislation independent of the presidency.
Despite U.S. and EU sanctions, which prevent Lukashenko and
his inner circle travelling to anywhere in the West, the small
country has weathered a currency crisis which drained it of
dollars and caused two big devaluations.
This was largely thanks to Russia, which provided $4.5
billion in loans and investments in exchange for access to
industrial assets such as pipelines pumping Russian gas to
Europe. With the deterioration in relations with the West,
Belarus has moved closer to Russia with which it has an open
border and shares a common air defence network.