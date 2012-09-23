Belarus says election turnout strong, despite opposition boycott

* Authorities report turnout over 74 percent
* Opposition parties urged voters to abstain
* Hardline president calls opposition "cowards"
By Richard Balmforth and Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, Sept 24 Authorities in Belarus said they
had a strong turnout in a parliamentary election on Sunday after
hardline President Alexander Lukashenko denounced opposition
leaders as "cowards" for urging people to boycott it as a sham
exercise.
The two main opposition parties had called on people to go
mushrooming or fishing and abstain from voting in an election
which they said would produce a token parliament to rubber-stamp
directives by Lukashenko.
"Elections took place in the course of which 109 deputies
were elected ...," Lidiya Yermoshina, head of the central
election committee, told a news conference early on Monday.
She said turnout had been strong at 74.3 per cent, but made
no comment on whether the boycott call by the opposition had had
any effect.
Asked whether any opposition candidates had been elected,
she replied: "It seems doubtful to me".
The call for voters to shun the election prompted a sneering
rebuke from Lukashenko, a populist who has run the former Soviet
republic of 9.5 million with an iron fist since 1994 and has
stifled any opposition to his rule.
"They are cowards who have nothing to say to the people," he
told journalists on Sunday after voting in Minsk.
In the one seat which had not been decided, an opposition
candidate failed to secure more than half the votes and a second
round of voting would be held, Yermoshina said.
The opposition United Civic Party and the Belarussian
People's Front called for the boycott in protest at the
continued detention of political prisoners and election fraud.
But voting by students, armed service staff and police
produced a 26 percent turnout in early voting and there was
never any doubt that the ballot would be declared valid.
The 110-seat parliament is made up mainly of independent
candidates, few of whom are fielded by political parties, and
its deputies rarely initiate any legislation of their own.
The outcome could enable Lukashenko to present the election
as a genuine democratic exercise. Western monitoring agencies
have not judged an election in Belarus free and fair since 1995.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe sent
in 330 observers for the election and will give its verdict on
Monday.
Defending his 18-year rule and intolerance of dissent,
Lukashenko, a former Soviet state farm boss who was once
described by the U.S. administration of George W. Bush as
Europe's last dictator, said on Sunday: "We don't need
revolutions and shake-ups."
"If this time round there is doubt cast on the choice of the
Belarussian people then I don't know what standards will be good
enough in future elections," said Lukashenko.
Asked about possible Western recognition for the vote, he
said: "We don't hold elections for the West. The main architect
is the Belarussian people."
Lukashenko's relations with the United States and the
European Union, which were never good, nose-dived when he
cracked down on street protests against his re-election in
December 2010.
Scores of his opponents were arrested. Many now either lie
low after periods in jail or have fled the country.
ARRESTS, DETENTIONS
Human rights bodies say the run-up to the poll was marked by
arrests and detention of opposition activists.
State-run television and radio made no mention of the
boycott call. Opposition groups were prevented from holding
street protests or giving out leaflets to support their action
and some opposition figures were prevented from registering as
candidates for technical reasons.
"These are all banned," said Anatoly Lebedko, head of the
United Civic Party, gesturing to a pile of leaflets on his desk,
which called on people to take their families to the park, go
fishing or stroll in the woods rather than vote.
Lebedko's party posted a video on YouTube featuring
activists gathering mushrooms, playing chess and reading books
in a park - all as alternatives to going to polling stations.
Anatoly, a 50-year-old computer programmer who cast his vote
at a central polling station, said: "I am hoping for new
deputies in parliament who suit me better in their work."
Referring to the opposition boycott, he said: "I don't condemn
them. In their situation, they considered this the right thing
to do."
Yuri, a teacher of about the same age, was more severe in
his comments about the opposition. "The country does not need
these people. I consider it normal for a person to take part in
the public life of our country," he said.