Russia praises Belarus vote, rejects OSCE criticism

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia praised a Belarussian parliamentary election that was dismissed in the West as a sham, saying on Tuesday that the vote was free and open and charging that criticism from international observers was politically biased.
"We are certain that Belarussian citizens were able to make their conscious choice" in the election on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It said monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, who said a day earlier that the election was not free, had taken a "politicised approach".
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
