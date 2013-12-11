版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 23:11 BJT

Belarus cuts MTS venture stake price to $863 mln

MINSK Dec 11 Belarus has cut the price of its 51 percent stake in a mobile joint venture with Russian group MTS as it scheduled a new attempt to sell the asset for Feb. 6.

Belarus set a starting price of $863 million for the controlling stake in its biggest mobile operator, the country's state property committee said on Wednesday, compared with $1 billion it sought previously.

The committee is accepting bids through Feb. 5, it said.

MTS, which owns the other 49 percent in the venture, had earlier expressed interest in buying out the Belarussian state, but considered the price too high. It declined to comment on Wednesday when asked if it would bid in the February auction.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐