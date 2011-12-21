Belarus delays sale of govt stake in JV with MTS

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
MINSK Dec 21 Belarus will not proceed with a planned sale of the government's stake in a domestic joint venture with Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS on Dec. 23, the head of Belarus state property committee said on Wednesday.
"There will be no auction," Georgiy Kuznetsov told reporters, without disclosing a new date for the sale.
The auctioning of the MTS stake was part of Belarus' plans to sell state property in order to reduce a current account deficit that has significantly depleted central bank reserves.
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.