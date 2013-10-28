Belarus extends house arrest of Russian potash CEO

* Potash chief detained in Aug after cartel collapsed
* Belarus infuriated by move that caused huge losses
* Russia may extradite Baumgertner
MINSK, Oct 28 Belarus has extended by two months
the detention of the chief executive of Russian potash giant
Uralkali, who was arrested in August following the
collapse of a sales cartel which infuriated Russia's small ally.
Vladislav Baumgertner, 41, who has been charged with abuse
of power and embezzlement, has been held under house arrest.
Russia has said it will request his extradition - a possible
face-saving formula for both sides.
"The term of the investigation has been extended by two
months... He (Baumgertner) remains under house arrest," Pavel
Traulko, an official for the Belarussian investigative
committee, said on Monday.
Uralkali's withdrawal from a lucrative joint venture with
state-run Belaruskali in July rocked the global potash industry
and threatened Belarus, which is heavily dependent on cheap
Russian energy and financial aid, with big losses.
The soil nutrient accounts for 12 percent of Belarus's state
revenues and about 10 percent of export income. The cartel's
demise angered President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus's
authoritarian leader.
Extradition could save face for Lukashenko, who has said his
country could hand over Baumgertner as long as Russia took steps
to prosecute him.
Uralkali has called the arrest of Baumgertner a provocation
and has denied wrongdoing.
Belaruskali's output has plunged since August. But last week
its trading arm, Belarusian Potash Company (BPC), said it had
signed a three-year draft supply contract with China's largest
fertiliser supplier and distributor, Sinofert Holdings
Nevertheless, Lukashenko has expressed the hope that the
lucrative partnership can be re-formed if there is a change in
Uralkali's ownership. He has estimated losses to Belarus from
the cartel's collapse at $1.5-2.0 billion.
There has been intense lobbying by Russian businessmen to
buy the 21.75 percent stake in Uralkali held by its main owner,
billionaire Suleiman Kerimov.
Kerimov himself values the company at $20 billion, industry
sources in Moscow say.
Vladimir Evtushenkov, owner of the Russian oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Sistema , last week became the
first to publicly throw his hat into the ring for a stake in
Uralkali. Russian media have also named other possible bidders.