Belarussian Potash Co says fertiliser market recovering

MINSK, March 5 Belarussian Potash Co (BPC), a
joint venture between potash producers Uralkali and
Belaruskali, expects the fertiliser market to recover this year,
allowing it to lift some premium prices that have fallen in the
last few months.
BPC, whose prices help set a benchmark for the crop
nutrient's market, raised its spot price for Brazilian buyers by
$15 to $465 per tonne last month after cutting the price in
January for Chinese importers to $400 from $470 and signing a
deal with Indian buyers at $427/tonne in early February.
"The potash fertiliser market is indeed recovering. The
market conditions allowed us to revise prices for Brazilian
importers," BPC Chief Executive Valery Ivanov said in an emailed
reply to questions from Reuters.
"We do not rule out that we will have a chance to review our
prices in other regions as well."
Potash contracts with big importers like China and India
typically set a floor for global prices, with spot buyers like
Brazil paying a premium.
BPC's Indian and Chinese deals covered supplies of 1 million
tonnes each and Ivanov said he expected to sign additional sales
contracts with other companies from those countries.
"Of course, we expect prices to rise in future contracts,"
he said.
Industry insiders and analysts have said BPC and main rival
Canpotex Ltd, both of which have been forced to accept lower
prices in long-term contracts this year, face supply challenges
from new mines planned by BHP Billiton Ltd, K+S AG
and a raft of junior players, as well as pressures
from buyers smelling an opportunity to seek deals on more
favourable terms.
The two control some 70 percent of world potash exports.
Potash is a nutrient that improves yields of corn, rice,
palm and other crops, which boomed in the past decade as incomes
and food demand in developing countries rose.
Prices soared in 2008, prompting an unsuccessful, $39
billion bid for Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the
world's biggest producer by capacity, from global mining giant
BHP Billiton.
They fell back in 2009 and bottomed out in 2010 as farmers
balked at sky-high prices. Potash recovered modestly in 2011
before drifting lower last year.
While most in the industry continue to see strong demand
growth long into the future, some question whether there is too
much new capacity being readied, a case that has gained momentum
with the recent lackluster prices.
Ivanov said he expects global potash fertiliser sales to
rise to 53-54 million tonnes this year from 49-50 million tonnes
in 2012.