Belarus signs potash supply deal with India, mulls cooperation with Uralkali

MINSK, June 23 Belarus has signed a new potash
supply contract with India, President Alexander Lukashenko said
on Thursday, adding that he was considering cooperation with
Russian potash producer Uralkali.
"New Uralkali shareholders are coming to me every month
saying: 'accept us'. We are not against it - let's unite, on our
conditions," Lukashenko said. "Let's resume work and agree how
much we will produce."
Uralkali was not able to provide an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Polina Devitt;
editing by Jack Stubbs)