INSIGHT-World of Tanks shows Belarus potential beyond Soviet-era farms

* Belarus software industry thriving at tech hub
* World of Tanks developer keeps big operation in Minsk
* U.S.-based EPAM, founded by Belarusians, also there
* Tech success seen as model for change in state-run economy
* Foreign companies attracted by low-cost, educated
engineers
By Andrei Makhovsky
MINSK, March 31 World of Tanks, one of the five
most popular PC video games in Europe and the United States with
100 million players joining virtual battles in World War II-era
tanks, started in a kitchen in the capital of Belarus.
In a country better known for its Soviet-era collectivized
farming and run by President Alexander Lukashenko, seen by some
as "Europe's last dictator", the software industry is thriving
thanks to highly-educated and low-cost engineers.
Despite its international success, World of Tanks developer
Wargaming has kept a major operation at the high-tech park in
Minsk, along with a dozens other companies including U.S.-based
EPAM Systems, founded by two Belarusians in 1993.
Belarusian software engineers are also behind
Japanese-controlled Viber messenger and the MSQRD selfie app
bought by Facebook earlier this month.
The sector has flourished despite a wider economic slump,
raising hopes that it could set an example for an overhaul of
the mostly state-run economy, and attracting foreign workers,
expatriate Belarusians and locals to jobs that pay about five
times the average wage.
World of Tanks software developer Andrei Safronov's hobby is
drawing 3D models of tanks.
"I was noticed, invited, and now I work here," the Russian
said, showing off tank models on his computer screen in a
shining 16-storey building in the industrial park where workers
relax playing table football or video games on big screens.
World of Tanks, owned by Cyprus-based Wargaming, is the
fifth most popular PC gaming title behind League of Legends,
Counter-Strike, World of Warcraft, all produced by U.S.
publishers, plus Minecraft, the Swedish game now owned by
Microsoft Corp.
Companies at capital's high-tech zone contribute 1.5 percent
of Belarus's GDP, employ 24,000 people and last year had exports
worth $700 million. By contrast, the state-run Gomselmash,
employing 14,000, sold just one combine-harvester in the month
of December, contributing to 2015 exports of just $90 million.
The economy shrank 4 percent last year, hit by a recession
and international sanctions in neighbour Russia but the software
park grew 20 percent and is expected to do the same in 2016.
PROUD PRESIDENT
Such growth has been helped by the low levels of government
interference, raising hopes that it could be used as a model for
transforming the state-run economy.
Lukashenko came to power in 1994 after the collapse of the
Soviet Union and his country until February was under EU
sanctions for his human rights record that included concerns
about freedom of speech.
Some opposition media outlets broadcast from nearby
countries to evade censorship and the state telecom monopoly is
the exclusive provider of Internet connections to the outside
world. Reporters Without Borders ranked Belarus 157th out of 180
countries in the 2015 press freedom Index.
But Lukashenko, who once called the internet "garbage", has
left the technology sector alone and now seems proud of his
country's IT prowess.
Commenting on an episode when Belarusian hackers stole
hundreds of thousands of dollars, he told parliament: "Of course
it is a disgrace. But sometimes you look and you are proud that
our people know how to do this."
Aleksander Klaskovskii, a Belarusian political analyst said
Lukashenko is not scared that access to sophisticated technology
and the Internet will bring political ideas that could undermine
his rule.
"The Belarusian authorities are not so primitive. They are
not Internet-phobic. Lukashenko is a rational person," he said.
"Revolutions do not occur due to the fact that someone
writes something on the Internet."
The industry has succeeded because it has been independent,
he said, showing the government what could be done in other
moribund sectors if it makes structural reforms to allow more
freedom.
CHEAP AND EDUCATED
Initially, Belarusian software specialists won business from
Western companies by offering cut-price programming services for
businesses and websites. Now they are making headway developing
name-brand products known around the world.
Set up ten years ago, the park was the brainchild of former
Belarusian ambassador to Washington and Lukashenko supporter
Valery Tsepkalo who met successful Belarusian engineers in the
United States and wanted them to be able to work at home.
The park does not get money from the state but benefits from
tax breaks and the ability to tap an educated workforce.
Belarus has a strong tradition of science and engineering
education, as do many other former Soviet states - Tetris, the
popular cube game was invented by a Soviet programmer working at
Moscow's Academy of Sciences in 1984. Belarus's 54 universities
produce 4,000 software engineers every year.
"The most important factor (for being in Belarus) are strong
schools of training for professional engineers," said Jaroslav
Tomilchik, EPAM's human resources director in Minsk.
The low cost of living and the country's position outside
the European Union also helps keeps wage costs down compared to
nearby EU members.
But success may bring pay rises, particularly as engineers
move away from contracts and develop their own companies.
EPAM, one of the first residents of the park, has enjoyed
years of consistent 20 percent plus growth and seen its stock
jump fivefold since floating on the New York Stock Exchange in
2012. Nearly one-third of its global technical staff remain
based in Belarus.
EPAM has benefited from technology outsourcing by European
companies, outpacing Indian and U.S. rivals based on its
proximity to Western Europe and its focus on new product
development for customers including investment bank UBS, Liberty
Media and cosmetics brand Sephora.
Now, a second generation of technologists is taking shape,
many of whom started with EPAM, but now are looking to build
their own products and apps for start-ups.
"Look at these people...They can't remember the Soviet
Union," said Tsepkalo. "This is new technology, created from
scratch."
Some Belarusians like Elena Shkarubo, who studied in London
and worked in Moscow, are coming home. She returned to start the
online platform MeetnGreetMe in March which allows people
travelling to another country to find a local host.
"I wanted to do business in Belarus...I'm not going to
change my nationality," she said.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Writing by
Alexei Kalmykov and Matthias Williams; editing by Anna Willard)