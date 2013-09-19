版本:
2013年 9月 19日 星期四 17:57 BJT

Belarus does not rule out extraditing Uralkali's CEO-agencies

MINSK, Sept 19 President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday raised the possibility of Belarus extraditing the imprisoned head of Russia's Uralkali, Russian news agencies reported.

Vladislav Baumgertner, chief executive of the world's top potash producer, was detained on Aug. 26 while visiting the Belarussian capital, in a trade feud between Russia and the ex-Soviet republic after the collapse of a potash sales cartel.

"If Russian investigators are interested in the extradition of Russian citizen Baumgertner, arrested by us, I do not see any particular obstacles," news agency RIA quoted Lukashenko as saying.

