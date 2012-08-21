版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 23:51 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns SGL-1 liquidity rating to Belden

Aug 21 Belden Inc : * Moody's assigns sgl-1 liquidity rating to Belden * Rpt-moody's assigns sgl-1 liquidity rating to belden

