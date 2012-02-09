UPDATE 1-Belden Q1 outlook below forecast, shares fall

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.48-$0.53 vs est $0.53

* Sees Q1 rev $445 mln-$455 mln vs est $474.8 mln

* Q4 adj EPS $0.57 vs est $0.53

* Q4 rev $464.4 mln vs est $493.2 mln

* Shares down as much as 8 pct

Feb 9 Cable manufacturer Belden Inc's quarterly results beat estimates, but forecast a weak first quarter hurt by an estimated cut in costumer orders.

Shares of St. Louis, Missouri-based Belden fell 8 percent in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

"In response to an uncertain economic environment, volatile commodity prices and shorter lead-times, our customers and channel partners aggressively reduced inventory levels," Chief Executive John Stroup said in a statement.

"Global economic forecasts predict modest growth in the world economy in 2012, which could continue to weaken, should the European economic situation deteriorate."

The company, which makes flat and optical fiber cables, coaxial and multi-conductor cables, said for the first quarter, it expects to earn 48 cents to 53 cents a share from continuing operations, on revenue of $445 million to $455 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 53 cents a share on revenue $474.8 million, for the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the latest fourth quarter, net income fell to $26.53 million, or $0.57 a share, from $56.44 million, or $1.20 a share a year ago.

The company earned 57 cents a share from continuing operations, that beat analysts' estimate of 53 cents a share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $464.4 million, but missed analysts view of $493.2 million.

Rival cable maker General Cable Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly results as falling metal prices made it tough to sell high-cost inventory.

Belden shares, which have gained 76 percent since touching a year low in early October, were down 5.4 percent at $38.70 in morning trade on Thursday. They touched a low of $37.77 in early trading.