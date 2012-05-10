版本:
Belden 1st-qtr profit rises

May 10 Belden Inc's quarterly profit rose as it sold more cables in the Americas.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $24.3 million, or 52 cents per share, from $22.0 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue was flat at $464.3 million.

Revenue from the Americas rose 7 percent to $309.7 million.

