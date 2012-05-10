UPDATE 1-Belden raises lower end of FY profit outlook

* Sees FY12 EPS $2.75-$2.90 vs $2.70-$2.90 prior view

May 10 Cable manufacturer Belden Inc posted a quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations on higher sales in the Americas and better margins, and raised the lower end of its full-year earnings outlook.

Belden, which lost out on its bid for Canadian data communications networks systems maker RuggedCom Inc to Siemens in January, narrowed the range of its profit forecast to between $2.75 and $2.90 per share for 2012 from its prior view of $2.70 to $2.90 per share.

Five analysts on average had been expecting earnings of $2.77 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Belden, which makes copper and fiber optic cable products, said revenue from the Americas - its largest segment -- rose 7 percent to $309.7 million for the first quarter.

Gross profit jumped 9 percent as cost of sales declined.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $24.3 million, or 52 cents per share, for the quarter ended April 1 from $22.0 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of 51 cents per share.

Total revenue was flat at $464.3 million, but beat the analysts' estimate of $451.8 million.

Rival General Cable Corp also posted market beating results on strong North American volumes last month.

The company's shares, which have lost nearly a fifth of their value since touching a year-high in February, closed at $33.44 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.