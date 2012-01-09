UPDATE 1-Belden moves regulators to kill RuggedCom poison pill

Jan 9 Belden Inc moved Canadian regulators to kill a shareholders rights plan adopted by its Canadian rival RuggedCom Inc in response to the U.S. cable maker's offer for the company.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Belden said it also requested Ontario Securities Commission to convene a hearing before Jan. 23, which is two days before its offer for all shares of RuggedCom expires.

Belden, which began its pursuit of Concord, Ontario-based RuggedCom in December, has offered C$22 a share for the company.

Shares of RuggedCom closed at C$24.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. Belden's stock closed at $36.89 on the New York Stock Exchange.