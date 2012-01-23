UPDATE 1-Belden extends offer for RuggedCom

Jan 23 U.S. cable manufacturer Belden Inc
said it plans to extend its C$280 million unsolicited
bid for Canadian rival RuggedCom Inc to Feb. 9.
The extension will allow RuggedCom's shareholders to know
the outcome of a Feb. 6 Ontario Securities Commission hearing
before the offer closes. The regulator will consider Belden's
request for an order against RuggedCom's shareholder rights
plan.
Earlier this month, Belden had moved Canadian regulators to
kill a shareholders rights plan adopted by RuggedCom in response
to its C$22-per-share offer for the company.
Belden, which began its pursuit of Concord, Ontario-based
RuggedCom in December 2011, contends that the rights plan
constitutes an improper defensive tactic by the board of
RuggedCom without the approval of its shareholders.
"We are confident that the Ontario Securities Commission
will side with RuggedCom shareholders and allow them to make
their own decisions about the merits of Belden's offer," Belden
Chief Executive John Stroup said in a statement.