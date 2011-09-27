Belgacom acquisition may be blocked by regulator

Sept 27 Belgium's dominant telecom operator Belgacom should be barred from acquiring mobile phone retail chain The Phone House Belgium, advisers to Belgium's competition watchdog said on Tuesday.

Belgacom announced the acquisition of The Phone House Belgium, which has 114 stores across the country, for 22 million euros ($29.6 million) in April 2011.

The College of Competition Prosecutors, which advises the country's competition watchdog, said that the acquisition would increase costs for competitors and raise barriers to entry for new operators.

The College report will now be passed on to the competition authority, which will decide after a hearing in November.

The Phone House Belgium is a joint venture of Best Buy and The Carphone Warehouse .

($1 = 0.742 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)