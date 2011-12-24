Belgian regulator clears Belgacom purchase on conditions

BRUSSELS Dec 24 Belgium's Competition Authority has approved Belgacom's purchase of mobile phone retail chain The Phone House Belgium on condition that it sell almost half of the stores.

The competition watchdog also said in a statement late on Friday that the chain must still sell products and services of Belgacom's competitors, which include Mobistar and KPN Telecom's BASE.

Belgacom announced the acquisition of The Phone House Belgium, which has 114 stores across the country, for 22 million euros ($28.7 million) in April.

Advisers to Belgium's competition watchdog had said in September that Belgacom should be barred from making the acquisition, which would increase costs for competitors and raise barriers to entry for new entrants.

Belgacom said in a statement that the competition authority's ruling was positive and fair and that The Phone House Belgium would continue to operate as an independent chain under the same name.

It said it would still give Belgacom access to more consumers and offer them a more tailored service.

The Phone House Belgium is a joint venture of Best Buy and The Carphone Warehouse.