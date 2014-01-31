Belgacom ups mobile competition by offering 4G to all

BRUSSELS Jan 31 Belgian telecoms operator
Belgacom will open up access to its high-speed 4G
network to all its mobile customers, stealing a march on its
competitors.
High speed mobile Internet is seen by telecoms operators as
one way to return to revenue growth as income from traditional
phone services such as texts and calls declines, though pricing
has been a major point of debate.
Belgacom, the country's No.1 mobile operator in terms of
subscribers, said on Friday it would offer 4G services to all of
its customers at the highest download speeds of 86 Megabits per
second (Mbps) within two weeks.
Those not on the most expensive tariffs will from September
drop down to 20 Mbps, still about three times faster than the
current 3G average.
Other European operators have already rolled out similar
models, such as Swiss operator Swisscom, which gives
unlimited data, texts and calls but charges users according to
the speed at which they want to download.
Belgacom's 4G network currently reaches 50 percent of the
country, while its main competitor Mobistar has not
yet launched 4G services.
KPN's BASE, the third-largest mobile operator in
the country, does offer 4G, but only to customers on its most
expensive tariffs.
The Belgian mobile market has become extremely competitive,
partly due to a new law which limits the time a customer can be
tied into a mobile contract to six months.
Cable operator Telenet, which uses Mobistar's
network for its services, has been a major source of competition
for the established mobile operators after introducing new
tariffs in 2012.
The roll-out of high speed data networks has been slowed
down in Belgium by environmental regulations in Brussels, the
capital and largest city, which is not currently part of
Belgacom's 4G network.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Pravin Char)