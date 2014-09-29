Belgacom strikes deal to offer Netflix in Belgium

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 Belgian telecom operator
Belgacom will begin distributing the content of
Netflix this year after striking a deal with the U.S.
video streaming service which launched in Belgium earlier this
month.
Belgacom, which rebranded its products as "Proximus" on
Monday, said in a statement that the Netflix application would
be on its new generation of decoders by the end of 2014.
When it launched in Belgium on Sept. 19, Netflix had said it
was in talks with local cable and telecoms groups to distribute
its content in the country, as it sought to mirror deals struck
with Deutsche Telekom in Germany and Bouygues
in France.
While Netflix is available online and many new "smart" TV
sets and media players have a Netflix application, partnering
with a telecoms operator extends the streaming service to a
wider audience by providing direct access through older TVs.
Belgacom has 1.5 million TV customers. Its main
cable-operating rival, Telenet, has adopted a
different strategy for its 2 million TV subscribers.
Telenet, majority-owned by U.S. company Liberty Global
, has launched its own on-demand library and struck a
deal with U.S. broadcaster HBO for exclusive access in Belgium
to its hit series such as Game of Thrones.
Netflix launched its service in France, Germany, Austria,
Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg this month for 7.99 euros
($10) or 11.90 Swiss francs ($12.5) per month. It is also
available in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordic
countries.
($1 = 0.7881 euro; $1 = 0.9512 Swiss franc)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Pravin Char)