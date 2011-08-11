Belgium broadens ban on short selling bank stocks

BRUSSELS Aug 11 Belgium's financial regulator said on Friday it will broaden its ban on naked short selling of four financial stocks to all forms of short selling on those stocks from Aug. 12 for an indefinite period.

"The FSMA has taken this decision given the current volatility observed in financial markets and for the sake of consistency with the actions of other Euronext regulators," the regulator said in a statement.

A spokesman for the regulator said traders already holding short positions in the four stocks -- KBC , KBC Ancora , Dexia SA , and Ageas -- would be allowed to maintain them, but not extend them.

Earlier the European Union's financial market regulator ESMA said France, Italy and Spain would also announce new bans on short selling or short positions. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Philippa Fletcher)