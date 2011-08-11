Belgium broadens ban on short selling bank stocks

MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
BRUSSELS Aug 11 Belgium's financial regulator said on Friday it will broaden its ban on naked short selling of four financial stocks to all forms of short selling on those stocks from Aug. 12 for an indefinite period.
"The FSMA has taken this decision given the current volatility observed in financial markets and for the sake of consistency with the actions of other Euronext regulators," the regulator said in a statement.
A spokesman for the regulator said traders already holding short positions in the four stocks -- KBC , KBC Ancora , Dexia SA , and Ageas -- would be allowed to maintain them, but not extend them.
Earlier the European Union's financial market regulator ESMA said France, Italy and Spain would also announce new bans on short selling or short positions. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG
LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging equities rose to five-month highs on Monday after solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth that raised hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates as quickly as previously feared.