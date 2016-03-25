版本:
Delta Airlines says its customers were among fatalities in Brussels blasts

March 25 Delta Air Lines said in a statement on Friday that its customers were among the fatalities in the two deadly blasts at the departure area of the Brussels Airport at Zaventem on March 22.

The airlines said it was continuing to work with local authorities to evaluate when airline operations could resume. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

