Delta Airlines says its customers were among fatalities in Brussels blasts

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
March 25 Delta Air Lines said in a statement on Friday that its customers were among the fatalities in the two deadly blasts at the departure area of the Brussels Airport at Zaventem on March 22.
The airlines said it was continuing to work with local authorities to evaluate when airline operations could resume. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)
* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PERCENT
By John Balassi NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)