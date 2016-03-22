版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 22日 星期二 17:34 BJT

Eurostar cancels trains to Brussels after explosions

LONDON, March 22 Eurostar cancelled trains running to and from Brussels on Tuesday after explosions in the city.

"No trains are currently running to or from Brussels Midi," the high speed rail service said on its Twitter feed. "Brussels customers are advised to postpone, and not come to station". (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
