"We are not amused": Belgian monarchy angered by Burger King

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 29 Burger King is in trouble with
Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians
to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true
ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next
month.
Representatives of Belgium's King Philippe on Monday asked
the local unit of Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands
International, to explain itself.
"We told them that we were not happy with them using an
image of the king in their campaign," palace spokesman
Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauw told Reuters, adding that the monarch's
image -- he appears in cartoon form -- could not be used for
commerce.
Shana Van den Broeck, a spokeswoman for Burger Brands Belgium,
said that the company is considering whether to make changes to
the advertising.
"We are deliberating on how to proceed," she said. "Should
we make a change to our campaign we would communicate that."
The animated advert, noting that King Philippe was crowned
in 2013, announces the brand's launch in Belgium this month and
asks: "Two Kings. One crown. Who will rule? Vote now ... "
Anyone clicking to vote for the 57-year-old monarch then
faces a series of questions such as: "Are you sure ... ? He
won't cook you fries."
The spoof poll may have touched a nerve in Brussels. In 1950
Belgians held a real referendum on a proposal to abolish the
monarchy in light of the role of King Philippe's grandfather,
Leopold III, during Nazi occupation. Leopold was forced to
abdicate in favour of his son, Philippe's uncle.
(Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by David Goodman)