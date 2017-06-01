版本:
Burger King halts advertising campaign that upset Belgian monarch

BRUSSELS, June 1 Burger King has withdrawn an advertising campaign in Belgium where its use of the king's image had angered the country's monarch.

The online advert, noting that King Philippe was crowned in 2013, announced the brand's launch in Belgium this month and asked: "Two Kings. One crown. Who will rule? Vote now ... "

Representatives of King Philippe on Monday asked the local unit of Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International , to explain itself.

A spokeswoman for Burger Brands Belgium said the company had decided to pull the campaign after a conversation with the palace.

The website (whoistheking.be) now just features the company logo with the word "king" removed, adding "There is no place for two kings in Belgium." (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
