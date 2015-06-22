版本:
Belgian regulator sets 174 mln euro fine for personal care cartel

BRUSSELS, June 22 Belgium's competition authority found 18 companies guilty of fixing the prices of personal care products between 2002 and 2007, handing out fines of a total of 174 million euros ($197.65 million).

The highest fines were given to French retailer Carrefour , of 36.4 million euros, Belgian peer Colruyt 31.6 million euros as well as consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble, of 29.1 million euros.

Belgian retailer Delhaize was fined 24.9 million euros.

The competition watchdog said the companies coordinated price increases for drugstore, perfumery and hygiene products between 2002 and 2007.

Colgate-Palmolive was not fined because it alerted authorities to the cartel. All 17 other companies did receive fines.

In a separate statement, Colruyt said it would take the fine in full in the results of its 2014/2015 financial year. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

