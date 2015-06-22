Belgian regulator sets 174 mln euro fine for personal care cartel

BRUSSELS, June 22 Belgium's competition
authority found 18 companies guilty of fixing the prices of
personal care products between 2002 and 2007, handing out fines
of a total of 174 million euros ($197.65 million).
The highest fines were given to French retailer Carrefour
, of 36.4 million euros, Belgian peer Colruyt
31.6 million euros as well as consumer goods maker Procter &
Gamble, of 29.1 million euros.
Belgian retailer Delhaize was fined 24.9 million
euros.
The competition watchdog said the companies coordinated
price increases for drugstore, perfumery and hygiene products
between 2002 and 2007.
Colgate-Palmolive was not fined because it alerted
authorities to the cartel. All 17 other companies did receive
fines.
In a separate statement, Colruyt said it would take the fine
in full in the results of its 2014/2015 financial year.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)