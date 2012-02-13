版本:
Belgium lifts covered short selling ban

BRUSSELS Feb 13 Belgium's financial markets regulator said on Monday it would lift its ban on covered short-selling of stocks and related financial instruments, because of improved market conditions.

It said a ban on so-called naked short selling, where the seller does not actually own the shares in question, would remain in place.

It added that significant net short positions in Belgian financials would be subject to a reporting obligation.

In August last year it extended a ban on naked short selling to all forms of short selling on four financial stocks -- KBC , KBC Ancora, Dexia SA, and Ageas .

