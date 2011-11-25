UPDATE 1-S&P downgrades Belgium to AA on funding pressures

(Adds details)
NEW YORK Nov 25 Standard & Poor's downgraded
Belgium's credit rating to AA from AA-plus on Friday, saying
funding and market risk pressures are raising the chances the
country's financial sector will need more support.
S&P said difficulties in the country's banking system and
the government's inability to respond to economic pressures
contributed to the downgrade.
Belgium's government debt position has worsened in recent
months, particularly after it bought the Belgian arm of failing
French-Belgian bank Dexia (DEXI.BR) earlier this year.
Borrowing costs have increased sharply in recent days. The
country's benchmark 10-year yield rose one percentage point to
5.832 percent on Friday from 4.817 percent at the beginning of
the week.
"We think the Belgian government's capacity to prevent an
increase in general government debt, which we consider to be
already at high levels, is being constrained by rapid private
sector deleveraging both in Belgium and among many of Belgium's
key trading partners," S&P said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)