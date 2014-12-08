版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 8日 星期一 13:43 BJT

BRIEF-Belimo Holding says CEO to leave at end of Sept. 2015

Dec 8 Belimo Holding AG :

* Says CEO Jacques Sanche will leave company at end of September 2015 Source text: bit.ly/12VgjEw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
