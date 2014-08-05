BRIEF-Belimo Holding reports H1 revenue of CHF 244.1 million

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Aug 5 Belimo Holding AG : * Says H1 revenue up by 6.3 percent (3.1 percent in chf) to CHF 244.1 million * Says H1 EBIT CHF 42.0 million * Says H1 net income CHF 33.6 million (year ago: CHF 33.5 million) * Sees construction market in Europe to improve further and lead to steady
demand for Belimo Solutions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.
