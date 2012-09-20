Belize bondholders welcome partial coupon payment, extend talks

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
OTTAWA, Sept 20 A committee of investors holding distressed Belize debt on Thursday welcomed the government's partial payment of a coupon on its superbond and pledged to refrain from legal action for 60 days to allow bond restructuring talks to continue.
"The government's decision on the coupon payment was taken in consultation with the (bondholder) committee and we consider it a material and good faith step in the right direction," said AJ Mediratta of Greylock Capital Management, co-chair of the committee.
The committee said it was hopeful a mutually agreeable restructuring of the bonds would be reached in the near term.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.