Belize bondholders welcome partial coupon payment, extend talks

OTTAWA, Sept 20 A committee of investors holding distressed Belize debt on Thursday welcomed the government's partial payment of a coupon on its superbond and pledged to refrain from legal action for 60 days to allow bond restructuring talks to continue.

"The government's decision on the coupon payment was taken in consultation with the (bondholder) committee and we consider it a material and good faith step in the right direction," said AJ Mediratta of Greylock Capital Management, co-chair of the committee.

The committee said it was hopeful a mutually agreeable restructuring of the bonds would be reached in the near term.