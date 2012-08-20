Belize misses $23.5 mln coupon payment - official

GUATEMALA CITY Aug 20 Belize's government has little room to negotiate on restructuring its $550 million "superbond" and it is too early to say if it will pay interest owed to bondholders or default on its debt, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.

Finance Secretary Joseph Waight said the Central American nation was awaiting a response from bondholders on the proposals put forward earlier this month and confirmed it had missed a $23.5 million coupon payment scheduled for Monday.

Asked if Belize would make the payment within the 30-day grace period, he said: "I can't say at this time. It all depends on how things are going."