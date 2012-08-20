Belize misses $23.5 mln coupon payment - official

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
GUATEMALA CITY Aug 20 Belize's government has little room to negotiate on restructuring its $550 million "superbond" and it is too early to say if it will pay interest owed to bondholders or default on its debt, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday.
Finance Secretary Joseph Waight said the Central American nation was awaiting a response from bondholders on the proposals put forward earlier this month and confirmed it had missed a $23.5 million coupon payment scheduled for Monday.
Asked if Belize would make the payment within the 30-day grace period, he said: "I can't say at this time. It all depends on how things are going."
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.