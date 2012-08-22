UPDATE 2-Belize 'confident' it can negotiate on superbond -PM

* Belize prime minister sees deal with superbond creditors
* Barrow says country not at point of defaulting
BELIZE CITY Aug 22 Belize's government is
confident that it can successfully negotiate a restructuring of
its $550 million superbond with investors, Prime Minister Dean
Barrow said on Wednesday.
"We are absolutely confident of success. We are absolutely
confident that we can achieve an agreed solution with all
creditors," Barrow told a news conference.
Belize missed a scheduled interest payment this week and
although it has a grace period of 30 days, ratings agencies said
on Tuesday that holders of the notes would likely face severe
losses on their investments.
Investors were shocked by Belize's suggestion earlier this
month that they take a haircut of up to 45 percent on the
investment, even though a restructuring had been a possibility
since at least February.
Reflecting the market unease, the yield on the bond has
almost doubled since the start of the year.
The spread over U.S. Treasuries -- the premium that
investors demand to hold the bond -- hit 2,332 basis points on
Wednesday, higher than any other country in the JP Morgan EMBI
Global index, in which it has a 0.05 percent weighting.
According to that measure, Belize is seen as more than twice as
risky as Argentina and Pakistan as an investment destination.
Insisting the country was not at the point of default,
Barrow said that Belize was prepared to deal with any
consequences if negotiations with creditors proved unsuccessful,
noting that Belize was already effectively locked out of
international markets and had no plans for future borrowing.
"I hope the bondholders do not suffer from hubris," Barrow
said. "Since we came flying out of the blocks, it might have
discombobulated the bondholders ... but I think they will come
to the table."
Belize has said it hopes to have 75 percent of bondholders
on board for the restructuring option that is chosen, and
officials say they have met with 85 percent.
A HAIRCUT VS. AN EXTENSION
Barrow said he was willing to consider any counterproposal
from investors to the three proposals the government has put
forward.
But he preferred those options involving a haircut of up to
45 percent on the bond, under which the interest rate would be
cut to either a flat 3.5 percent throughout the term of the loan
or step up from 1 percent in 2019 to 4 percent by 2042.
A haircut is the percentage reduction in a bond's face value
- defined in an agreement with bondholders - to lower the bond
issuer's debt. With a 45 percent haircut, a bondholder would get
back just 55 cents for every dollar owed.
A third option would involve extending the term to 2062, no
discount on the principal, a 15-year grace period on principal
payments and a flat interest rate of 2 percent.
A step-up in the interest rate on the superbond to 8.5
percent pushed a regular interest payment scheduled for Aug. 20
up to $23.5 million, and Barrow said Belize was now saddled with
debts that it could not service.
Barrow said the restructuring - the bond's second following
a n agreement with creditors in 2007 - would make the country's
debt level sustainable, and there would be no further debt
renegotiation following the current talks.
"This is it," he said.