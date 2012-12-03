On the run, software guru McAfee says has left Belize

MEXICO CITY Dec 3 U.S. anti-virus software guru
John McAfee said on Monday he has left the tropical paradise of
Belize, where police want to question him in connection with his
neighbor's murder.
McAfee has been in hiding since police said they wanted to
question him as "a person of interest" about the murder of
fellow American Gregory Faull, with whom McAfee had quarreled.
McAfee says he believes authorities in Belize would kill him
if he turned himself in for questioning. Belize's prime minister
has called the 67-year-old "bonkers".
"We are not in Belize, but not quite out of the woods yet,"
McAfee wrote on his blog www.whoismcafee.com, saying he was
accompanied by two journalists and a woman called Sam.
He said he had sent a body double to the Belize-Mexico
border to act as a smokescreen and help him elude authorities.
"My double, carrying a North Korean passport under my name,
was in fact detained in Mexico for pre-planned misbehavior,"
McAfee wrote on the blog.
"But due to indifference on the part of authorities (he) was
evicted from the jail and was unable to serve his intended
purpose in our exit plan. He is now safely out of Mexico."
Police in Belize say McAfee is still at large and are
looking for him.
"We still believe that he is here, somewhere in the
country," said police spokesman Raphael Martinez.
McAfee, who started McAfee Associates in 1989, has been
living in the tiny Central American nation for about 4 years.