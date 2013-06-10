U.S. Navy to sign deal with Bell, Boeing for 99 more V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft

WASHINGTON, June 10 The U.S. Navy plans to sign
this week a five-year contract valued just under $6.5 billion to
buy 99 new V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft built by Boeing Co
and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc,
saving $1 billion over that period, the program's manager said
in an interview on Monday.
Marine Corps Colonel Gregory Masiello said the multiyear
contract, the second one signed for the program, covers the
period from fiscal year 2013 through 2017 and includes options
for 22 additional aircraft. He said the government's decision to
sign the agreement underscored its confidence in a program that
had once been threatened with cancellation.