UPDATE 1-HSBC's Andrew Bell joining Jefferies -sources

By Victoria Howley

LONDON, March 7 Andrew Bell, global head of mergers and acquisitions at HSBC, is joining U.S. investment bank Jefferies to lead European and Asian M&A, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Bell is currently on gardening leave and will start his new job in June, the people said, reporting to joint heads of European investment banking Dominic Lester and Peter Bacchus, and John Huwiler, global head of M&A.

Jefferies has plans to increase its M&A franchise beyond traditional areas of strength, such as the oil and gas and healthcare sectors.

Lester and Bacchus are relatively recent additions to the firm and are specialists in technology and metals and mining respectively.

Jefferies last month acquired Hoare Govett, one of the oldest and best-known British stockbrokers, from Royal Bank of Scotland.

A mainly British phenomenon, corporate brokers offer advice to clients for minimal fees, usually in the hope of winning their bank more lucrative business, such as M&A or equity fundraising, further down the line. They also act as a go-between for their clients and investors.

Jefferies gained 50 Hoare Govett and RBS staff, including team head Paul Nicholls, but will have to fend off rivals encroaching on their patch though the pull of their own personal relationships with customers and the lure of their brand.