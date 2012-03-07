UPDATE 1-HSBC's Andrew Bell joining Jefferies -sources

* Jefferies plans to expand its M&A franchise
* Bell latest new hire at U.S. investment bank
By Victoria Howley
LONDON, March 7 Andrew Bell, global head
of mergers and acquisitions at HSBC, is joining U.S.
investment bank Jefferies to lead European and Asian
M&A, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Bell is currently on gardening leave and will start his new
job in June, the people said, reporting to joint heads of
European investment banking Dominic Lester and Peter Bacchus,
and John Huwiler, global head of M&A.
Jefferies has plans to increase its M&A franchise beyond
traditional areas of strength, such as the oil and gas and
healthcare sectors.
Lester and Bacchus are relatively recent additions to the
firm and are specialists in technology and metals and mining
respectively.
Jefferies last month acquired Hoare Govett, one of the
oldest and best-known British stockbrokers, from Royal Bank of
Scotland.
A mainly British phenomenon, corporate brokers offer advice
to clients for minimal fees, usually in the hope of winning
their bank more lucrative business, such as M&A or equity
fundraising, further down the line. They also act as a
go-between for their clients and investors.
Jefferies gained 50 Hoare Govett and RBS staff, including
team head Paul Nicholls, but will have to fend off rivals
encroaching on their patch though the pull of their own personal
relationships with customers and the lure of their brand.