Bell Aliant Reginal Communications sells C$400 mln notes-term sheet

June 7 Bell Aliant Reginal Communications LP on Friday sold C$400 million ($392 million) of seven-year medium term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.54 percent notes, due June 12, 2020, were priced at par to yield 168.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning manager of the sale.