China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
June 7 Bell Aliant Reginal Communications LP on Friday sold C$400 million ($392 million) of seven-year medium term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.54 percent notes, due June 12, 2020, were priced at par to yield 168.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning manager of the sale.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.