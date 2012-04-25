UPDATE 1-Bell Aliant profit rises on Internet, TV growth

April 25 Canadian telecom services provider Bell
Aliant Inc posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit,
helped by growth in its Internet and TV segments.
For the first quarter, net income rose to C$87 million
($88.3 million), or 38 Canadian cents per share, from C$84
million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 45 Canadian cents
per share.
Bell Aliant, which provides fibre-to-the-home (FTTH)
technology with its FibreOP services, said operating revenue
remained flat at C$682 million.
Analysts on an average expected a first-quarter profit of 42
Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$675.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
High-speed Internet customers were 902,000 at the end of
March, a rise of 2.8 percent compared with a year ago. Total
IPTV customers were 85,000, up from 54,000 at the end of March
2011.
Bell Aliant shares, which have lost 4 percent of their value
in the past three months, were down 1 percent at C$26.66 in
afternoon trading on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.