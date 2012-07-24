版本:
Bell Aliant profit falls on higher costs

July 24 Canadian telecom services provider Bell Aliant Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on higher costs.

Second-quarter net income fell to C$79 million ($77.5 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, from C$83 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Bell Aliant, which provides fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) technology with its FibreOP services, said operating revenue fell marginally to C$688 million.

Capital costs were up 15 percent. Costs related to construction work for launching FTTH services in Bell Aliant's central Canada territory, and connecting more customers to the FTTH network drove the increase in capital expenditures, the company said.

Shares of the company closed at C$25.10 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

