Bell Alliant profit falls 12 pct

Feb 5 Canadian telecom services provider Bell Aliant Inc posted a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit as it took a restructuring related charge.

Net income fell to C$70.3 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, from C$80 million, or 35 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell 0.8 percent to C$694.8 million due to a decline in local and long distance revenues.