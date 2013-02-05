版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 19:26 BJT

Bell Alliant profit falls 12 pct

Feb 5 Canadian telecom services provider Bell Aliant Inc posted a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit as it took a restructuring related charge.

Net income fell to C$70.3 million, or 31 Canadian cents per share, from C$80 million, or 35 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell 0.8 percent to C$694.8 million due to a decline in local and long distance revenues.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐