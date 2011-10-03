UPDATE 1-Bellatrix says wet weather to hit Q3 sales volumes

Oct 3 Bellatrix Exploration forecast third-quarter sales volumes of 11,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), representing a slight decline from the previous three month period, hurt by wet weather conditions.

The company, which operates oil and natural gas reserves in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, had reported a 15 percent rise in sales volumes to 11,643 boe/d for its second-quarter ended June 30 from the previous three month period.

Bellatrix had said in September it expects 2012 average daily production to rise to about 17,000 boe/d, from this year's output view of 12,000 boe/d.

The company, like many others in west central Alberta, has been hit by a prolonged wet spring break up, which has resulted in production downtime and delays in drilling programs. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)