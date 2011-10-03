UPDATE 1-Bellatrix says wet weather to hit Q3 sales volumes

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 3 Bellatrix Exploration forecast third-quarter sales volumes of 11,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), representing a slight decline from the previous three month period, hurt by wet weather conditions.
The company, which operates oil and natural gas reserves in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, had reported a 15 percent rise in sales volumes to 11,643 boe/d for its second-quarter ended June 30 from the previous three month period.
Bellatrix had said in September it expects 2012 average daily production to rise to about 17,000 boe/d, from this year's output view of 12,000 boe/d.
The company, like many others in west central Alberta, has been hit by a prolonged wet spring break up, which has resulted in production downtime and delays in drilling programs. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.