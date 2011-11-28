UPDATE 1-Bellatrix sees higher exit rate for 2012

* Sees 2012 exit rate of 18,000-18,500 boe/d
* Credit facilities and borrowing base increased to C$170
million
Nov 28 Canadian oil and gas explorer
Bellatrix Exploration Ltd said it sees a higher exit
production rate for the next year.
Bellatrix, which operates oil and natural gas reserves in
Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, sees 2012 exit rate
of 18,000-18,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
The company expects to exit 2011 at 15,000 boe/d.
In September, Bellatrix had forecast a capital budget of
C$180 million ($171.92 million) for 2012.
The company also said its credit facilities and borrowing
base have increased by C$30 million to C$170 million.
Shares of Bellatrix had closed at C$4.45 on Friday, on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0470 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)