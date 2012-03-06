UPDATE 1-Bellatrix's shut-in natgas production back online

March 6 Canada's Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
said natural gas volumes that were shut-in in west
central Alberta were back in production after it completed
expanding its infrastructure in the region.
In January, the oil and gas company had said about 1,800
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of natural gas
production were shut-in due to infrastructure constraints and
had expected to put them back in production in mid-February.
The company, which began production there on March 1, said
it began construction of a compression facility and a pipeline
network to access the Keyera Strachan network of gas plants near
its Ferrier lands in west central Alberta. It expects to finish
the construction by the third quarter when deliveries are
scheduled to begin.
Bellatrix also said the owners of the Alder Flats shallow
cut gas plant were planning to expand capacity there to 145
million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) by the first quarter of
2013.
The expansion will increase Bellatrix's ownership in the
plant to 46 mmcf/d from the current 15 mmcf/d.
Bellatrix said the first quarter production is expected to
average between 15,000-16,000 boe/d. Bellatrix said field
production averaged about 17,300 boe/d for the first five days
of March.
It expects daily production to average about 16,500-17,000
boe/d in 2012 and to exit the year at about 18,000-18,500 boe/d.