Chairman/execs of Belle selling $567 mln stake - IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 7 Chairman and a group of executives of Belle International Holding are selling about $567 million worth of shares in the major Chinese apparel and accessories retailer, according to a term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday.

The shares are being offered in a range of HK$15.28-HK$15.70 each, against Wednesday's closing of HK$16.26.

The company is a strategic partner of Nike Inc and Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), which account for more than 80 percent of its sportswear sales. It also distributes Converse, Kappa, Puma, Reebok, Li-Ning Co Ltd and Mizuno sportshoes.

Joint bookrunners of the sale are Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley . (Reporting by Fiona Lau)

