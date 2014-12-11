版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 01:03 BJT

BRIEF-Bellevue's Bank am Bellevue will not participate in U.S. tax program

Dec 11 Bellevue Group AG :

* Bank am Bellevue will not participate in U.S. tax program

* Says investigation performed by an experienced U.S. law firm revealed no violations of U.S. tax laws Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
