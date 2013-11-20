版本:
BRIEF-Belmont announces agreement relating to international arbitration

Nov 20 Belmont Resources Inc : * Announces agreement relating to international arbitration * Says has entered into agreement with Eurogas in respect of eurogas'

international arbitration against slovak republic * Arbitration in connection with soapstone talc mineral deposit located near

gemerska poloma, slovak republic * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
