Brazil's Cemig and Light buy Belo Monte dam stake

* Electric utilities buy 9.77 pct stake for $67 mln
* Norte Energia consortium includes Eletrobras unit
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 26 Brazilian electrical
utilities Cemig (CMIG4.SA) and Light (LIGT3.SA) bought a 9.77
percent stake in the 11,200-megawatt Belo Monte project along
an Amazon river tributary.
The companies said late Tuesday they were paying 118.7
million reais ($67 million) for the stake in the Norte Energia
consortium building the dam due to start producing electricity
in 2015.
The Norte Energia consortium currently includes Chesf, a
unit of state-led energy company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA), along
with a group of energy and construction companies.
($1 = 1.76 reais)
