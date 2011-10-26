Brazil's Cemig and Light buy Belo Monte dam stake

* Electric utilities buy 9.77 pct stake for $67 mln

* Norte Energia consortium includes Eletrobras unit

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 26 Brazilian electrical utilities Cemig (CMIG4.SA) and Light (LIGT3.SA) bought a 9.77 percent stake in the 11,200-megawatt Belo Monte project along an Amazon river tributary.

The companies said late Tuesday they were paying 118.7 million reais ($67 million) for the stake in the Norte Energia consortium building the dam due to start producing electricity in 2015.

The Norte Energia consortium currently includes Chesf, a unit of state-led energy company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA), along with a group of energy and construction companies. ($1 = 1.76 reais) (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Derek Caney)