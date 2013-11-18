BRIEF-Belo Sun provides update on license process for its Volta Grande Gold Project, Brazil

Nov 18 Belo Sun Mining Corp : * Provides update on license process for its Volta Grande Gold Project, Brazil * Environmental council of para state, Brazil held meeting on Monday to

consider issuing preliminary licence for volta grande project * Says meeting was adjourned and coema scheduled continuation of the meeting

for December 2, 2013 * On December 2, 2013, all the members of coema will be able to confirm or

revise their votes * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage