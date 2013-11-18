BRIEF-Belo Sun provides update on license process for its Volta Grande Gold Project, Brazil

PacWest Bancorp to buy CU Bancorp in deal valued at $705 mln
April 6 Bank holding company PacWest Bancorp said on Thursday it would buy CU Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million.
Nov 18 Belo Sun Mining Corp : * Provides update on license process for its Volta Grande Gold Project, Brazil * Environmental council of para state, Brazil held meeting on Monday to
consider issuing preliminary licence for volta grande project * Says meeting was adjourned and coema scheduled continuation of the meeting
for December 2, 2013 * On December 2, 2013, all the members of coema will be able to confirm or
revise their votes * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 6 Bank holding company PacWest Bancorp said on Thursday it would buy CU Bancorp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $705 million.
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million
* Universal Health Services Inc - CEO Alan B. Miller's total compensation in 2016 was $19.9 million versus $20.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2o0vibN] Further company coverage: